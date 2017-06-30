ISIS Cooks Baby Boy Then Feeds Him to Unsuspecting Sex Slave Mother After Starving Her

A starving sex slave unwittingly ate her own son after the baby was cooked and served to her as meat by the Islamic State (ISIS). This was bared by Vian Dakhil, a member of the Iraqi parliament who related the experience of an unidentified Yazidi woman captive whom they were able to retrieve from the terrorists.

Reuters/Umit BektasYazidi refugee women stand behind a banner as they wait for the arrival of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Special Envoy Angelina Jolie at a Syrian and Iraqi refugee camp in the southern Turkish town of Midyat in Mardin province, Turkey, on June 20, 2015.

Dakhil, who is also Yazidi, bared that after she was captured, the woman's one-year-old baby was taken from her, and she was turned into a sex slave. After they finished using her, she was held captive in a cellar where she was denied of food and water for three days.

On the third day, the ISIS butchers served her rice and meat which the unsuspecting mother ate as she was starving. When she was done eating, the jihadis laughed and told her she ate her own son. The woman is one of the countless Yazidis released by ISIS after the Iraqi government paid the ransom. ISIS fighters feel entitled to rape, abuse, torture and murder Yazidi women whom they consider as "devil worshippers." Their faith is rooted in a mixture of Islamic beliefs with elements of the ancient Persian religion of Zoroastrianism and the Eastern Mediterranean religion known as Mithraism.

Dakhil then told about the appalling murder of a little girl who was taken from her father along with her six sisters. The horrified father and sisters were forced to watch as the 10-year-old girl was raped to death by the brutal extremists. "The question we always ask is why – why did they do this to her?" an emotional Dakhil said.

The Yazidis' nightmare began when their community was trapped on Sinjar mountain during ISIS' onslaught in Iraq on 2014. Two years later, the United Nations (U.N.) declared the brutal atrocities committed against them as genocide. "No other religious group present in ISIS-controlled areas of Syria and Iraq has been subjected to the destruction that the Yazidis have suffered," a U.N. report said.