ISIS-Linked Militants in Philippines Rip Photos of Pope and Smash Statues Before Burning Church

Militants linked to the Islamic State (ISIS) ransacked a church in the city of Marawi in southern Philippines and destroyed many statues and figurines of Catholic saints before setting the church on fire.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ROMEO RANOCO) Soldiers stand guard along the main street of Mapandi village as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the Maute group, who have taken over large parts of Marawi City, Philippines on June 2, 2017.

The ISIS-linked Maute terror group led the sacking of the church where its militants ripped apart a photo of Pope Francis, toppled down statues of saints, and stomped on them, breaking them into pieces.

The pillaging was captured on video and was first uploaded at the ISIS' Amaq News Agency, according to The Daily Mail.

Aside from the destruction of the statues and other objects used in the church's sacraments, a man was heard telling his companions that he "has a lighter" in the Filipino language, which is assumed to have been used to start a fire that burned the interior of the church.

The Maute militant group, a Muslim separatist group from the southern region of the Philippines, is a breakaway faction from the Abu Sayyaf extremist group, which was behind the Zamboanga City siege in 2013.

The Maute group has since pledged its allegiance to ISIS, according to NPR.

The siege of Marawi City seemed to be an "effort by ISIS-inspired local groups to be recognized as a province of their caliphate," an unnamed Philippine military official said.

The Marawi City siege began on May 23. At least 180 people have been killed so far in the fighting between the militants and the military, Newsweek reported.

More than 200,000 residents have fled to nearby cities, but hundreds of residents are still in the city, unable to get out because of the fighting, reports said.

Since the takeover began, the Maute group has been holding a number of hostages, including children and at least one Catholic priest, Rev. Teresito Suganob. A video of the priest was uploaded online. He revealed that he remained held up with 200 other captives.

Last Sunday, a ceasefire was agreed between the military and the militants, which lasted only for four hours, giving time for some other residents to flee.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte declared Martial Law throughout Mindanao following the siege.

Fighting was still raging in Marawi as of Wednesday as Philippine troops continued to close in on the militants.