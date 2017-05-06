ISIS Magazine Tells Jihadists to Find Terrorism Victims Through Craigslist Ads

The Islamic State (ISIS) has called on its followers to go beyond public bombings and instead use classified advertisement websites like Craiglist to attract possible hostage victims to terrorize and kill.

(PHOTO: REUTERS) An ISIS fighter waves the terrorist group's flag in Mosul, Iraq on June 23, 2014.

The ISIS has come out with a new tutorial to lure victims in the recent issue of its terror magazine, Rumiyah, The Sun reported.

The publication advises ISIS followers to place ads on websites such as eBay and Craigslist for a flat or room for rent, where those who will take the bait will be beaten, terrorized, slaughtered or killed.

The ISIS magazine suggests that the "for-rent" space should be small so that it will not "attract large families."

"It might even help to include in the ad that the apartment is 'ideal for students,'" says the magazine.

Apart from apartments for rent, the glossy publication also recommends setting up items for sale, which will require the buyer to only pay in cash and to enter the property for checking.

"It is likewise important to be realistic when advertising and not advertise something far below its valued price, as this can attract the attention of authorities searching for stolen goods," the magazine says.

It warns the jihadists to be cautious and "should not initiate his attack until the target has fully entered the property and is comfortable" so that there would be a higher chance of success in killing the victim and lesser opportunities for the person to escape.

Another advice from the magazine is for jihadists to purchase guns from underground dealers so as to avoid "unnecessary suspicion," PJ Media reported.

The ISIS magazine suggests that the jihadist acquire the gun from a closed gun shop.

"Alternatively, after some simple reconnaissance, one could follow the shop owner after he's close for the day, ambush him or run him over with a vehicle, and then take his keys in order to gain access to the store's arsenal and any other location where he might be storing firearms and ammunition," it says.

The magazine says jihadists should not negotiate demands but sow terror by use of "language of force, language of killing, stabbing and slitting throats, chopping off heads, flattening them under trucks, and burning them alive until they give the jizyah [tax] while they are in a state of humiliation."