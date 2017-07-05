ISIS Militants Fed Yazidi Sex Slave Meat of Her Own Baby, Raped 10-Year-Old Girl to Death in Front of Family, Iraqi MP Says

(PHOTO: SCREENSHOT/FACEBOOK/MEMRI) Iraqi MP Vian Dakhil is interviewed in the Egyptian channel Extra News.

An Egyptian television interviewer could not help but cry when his guest, an Iraqi member of parliament, recalled the gruesome stories told her by former Yazidi sex slaves who have been freed from the clutches of the barbaric Islamic State (ISIS).

Vian Dakhil, known as the only Yazidi member in the Iraqi parliament, was interviewed recently by the Egyptian channel Extra News where she described the monstrosities of ISIS militants. The Arabic-language interview was translated to English by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI), which posted the video on its Facebook page.

During the interview, Dakhil shared the story of a former Yazidi sex slave who unwittingly ate the meat of her own baby that ISIS militants had butchered and cooked.

"One of the women whom we managed to retrieve from ISIS said that she was held in a cellar for three days without food or water," she said.

"Afterwards, they brought her a plate of rice and meat. She ate the food because she was very hungry. When she was finished they said to her: 'We cooked your one-year-old son that we took from you, and this is what you just ate'," Dakhil said.

Her remark visibly moved the interviewer who was forced to cover his eyes as tears fell.

The Iraqi politician also told the story of another Yazidi woman whose younger sister aged just 10 was brutally raped to death in front of her father and sisters.

Dakhil first revealed the horrific tales told her by former Yazidi sex slaves in October 2015, as CP previously reported.

A similar story was told by a Briton who joined the fight against ISIS. According to The Sun in a March 2015 report, Yasir Abdulla, 36, of Yorkshire went to Iraq to help defend his Kurdish homeland from the ISIS invaders.

There he met an old Kurdish woman who told him about what happened to her son who was captured by ISIS fighters and taken as a prisoner in Mosul.

The woman said she was determined to see her son and went to the ISIS headquarters in Mosul to visit him.

The ISIS militants at first seemed sympathetic, telling her to rest after her long journey. They even offered her food before taking her to her son.

Abdulla said the ISIS militants brought her a meal of cooked meat, rice and soup.

However, after she finished eating, the militants told her that what she had just eaten was the meat of her own son whom they had killed and chopped up.

The ISIS militants regard the Yazidi minority – who follow their own religion and customs – as devil worshippers and have waged a campaign of genocide against them, killing their men while turning their women and children into sex slaves, The Independent reported.

Nearly 10,000 Yazidis were believed to have been killed or captured by ISIS militants when they launched their offensive in August 2014 across Iraq.

In May, the journal PLOS Medicine estimated that of the 9,900 Yazidis captured by ISIS two years ago, 3,100 were slaughtered, some by beheading and other brutal methods.

Many of those who were captured remain missing.