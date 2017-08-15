ISIS News 2017: Two US Soldiers Dead From Combat Operations; Experts Say Militant Group Is Crumbling

Combat operations conducted against the Islamic State (ISIS) in Northern Iraq resulted in the death of two U.S. soldiers, along with five others who were wounded. Meanwhile, terrorism experts say that militant group is already crumbling from within.

Reuters/Erik de Castro The Islamic State militant group (ISIS) is collapsing from within, according to experts.

The two soldiers died while part of the Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF—OIR), which is an initiative to eradicate ISIS from Iraq and Syria.

However, a statement from U.S. Central Command confirmed that the two soldiers did not die while in combat with ISIS, Newsweek reported. No other details were given. However, an investigation into the soldiers' deaths has already begun.

Commander of the CJTF—OIR, Gen. Stephen J. Townsend, sent his condolences to the families of the two soldiers, who have not yet been identified.

"There are no words to describe the respect I have for you and sorrow I have for your loss. I hope there is some small solace in knowing their loss has meaning for our country and all the nations of the Coalition as the fallen service members were fighting to defeat a truly evil enemy and to protect our homelands," Townsend said.

Meanwhile, ISIS has been losing resources — money, territory and manpower — over the years and experts believe that the militant group is collapsing from within. However, ISIS has been practicing a system that still keeps them functioning despite losing resources.

According to Dr. Mia Bloom from Georgia State University, who monitors ISIS' social media footprint, one of the ways that the militant group is keeping their composure is by repeatedly reporting their casualty counts and by owning the collateral damage that resulted from their enemy's operations.

"Any idea that they're losing they'll refer to as 'fake news,'" Bloom added.

Aside from Bloom, counterterrorism expert Michael S. Smith II said that the militant group's dedication to punishing those who refuse to join them — such as the Al-Qaeda and other Salafi-Jihadist organizations — continues to support their credibility.

"Ultimately, provided that Islamic State can continue mobilizing terrorist attacks against these groups' shared enemies in the Muslim world, while also executing more attacks here in the West than Al-Qaeda, Islamic State will continue to be perceived by aspirant jihadis as a legitimate enterprise that deserves their support," Smith explained.