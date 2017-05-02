ISIS News Today 2017: FBI Translator Went Rogue, Secretly Married ISIS Terrorist

A Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) translator with top-secret security clearance who was assigned to investigate a German rapper-turned-terrorist wound up falling in love with the man and marrying him instead.

(Photo: Reuters/Stringer)A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa, Syria in June 2014.

According to a report by CNN, 38-year-old Daniela Greene fell so in love with the German-born jihadist that she abandoned her husband in the United States so she could be with the terrorist in war-torn Syria. She even lied to the feds about her whereabouts.

Denis Cuspert, who rapped under the name Deso Dogg, has been featured in videos for the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) holding severed human heads. In 2014, Greene was assigned to work in an "investigative capacity" looking at the German terrorist. After months of tracking Cuspert's communications, Greene decided to go to Syria to marry him. It remains unclear how the two communicated with each other.

In June 2014, the agent filled out a Report of Foreign Travel form and claimed that she was going to visit her parents in Germany, a request which was approved by top FBI officials. Instead, she traveled one-way to Istanbul, Turkey and went to Gaziantep, a city that is only 20 miles away from the border of Syria.

Greene made contact with Cuspert, who in turn smuggled Greene over the border and brought her inside the terrorist base. He reportedly would have had to get the approval of ISIS leaders to let a woman enter the country and their territory.

The two got married in Syria. However, court documents showed that after weeks of getting married, Greene reached out to a friend and admitted that she may have committed a mistake in abandoning her top-secret position in the United States to marry the enemy.

"I was weak and didn't know how to handle anything anymore," Greene wrote on July 8. "I really made a mess of things this time."

"Not sure if they told you that I will probably go to prison for a long time if I come back, but that is life. I wish I could turn back time some days," she wrote on July 22.

The FBI learned of Greene's secret travel and issued a warrant for her arrest on August 1, 2014. When she returned to the United States, she was immediately arrested. She ended up pleading guilty to making false statements involving international terrorism and was sentenced to two years in federal prison. She currently works as a hostess in a hotel lounge.

Cuspert, on the other hand, was believed to have been killed in an October 2015 U.S. air strike near Raqqah, Syria. However, in August 2016, Pentagon announced that the German-born terrorist is still alive.