ISIS News Today 2017: Militants Use Human Shields in Mosul; Canada Receives Threat from Terror Group

Iraqui forces, backed by the U.S., are reportedly closing in on the diminishing number of Islamic State fighters, and may finally be able to take back the city of Mosul. However, the desperation of the terrorists has led to them using human shields in the battle.

REUTERS/Reuters TVThe image shows ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"There's no limit to their exploitation of the people," Army Major General Joseph Martin told USA TODAY in an interview all the way from Baghdad.

Due to the series of airstrikes and ground attacks in the past months, ISIS is said to be no longer capable enough of conducting effective assaults to defend their base inside Mosul, the second largest city of Iraq. Their numbers have reportedly decreased, with only a few small weapons and improvised explosives left.

From the Pentagon's estimate of around 2,000 militants to be present in Mosul earlier this year, the Iraqi government forces believe that the number has now been reduced to only a few hundreds.

Even Haider al-Abadi, the Prime Minister of Iraq, said that they may announce victory against ISIS soon.

However, it looks like ISIS still continues to impose threats elsewhere. In a memo obtained by CTV News, it stated that ISIS has "explicitly" declared Canada to be among its top targets after the Machester attack last month.

As per the said memo, the international terror group has warned Muslims to avoid crowded public places, such as markets, and public gatherings in Canada, as they threatened to use "explosives, vehicles, and beheadings" to eliminate those who get in their way.

The memo also stated: "Given the current threat environment, it is increasingly necessary for law enforcement officers to be aware of possible suspicious incidents that may be indicative of pre-attack planning. The planning cycle of self-directed extremists is becoming increasingly shorter and subsequently more difficult to attack."

According to Toronto Sun, the threats that Canada received has led the government to tighten the security for the 150th Canada Day celebration. The police will be in full force, especially at the dawn of Canada Day, July 1, on which more than 500,000 people will gather to celebrate the country's special day.