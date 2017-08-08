ISIS News Today 2017: US May Launch Airstrikes Against ISIS in the Philippines

REUTERS / ERIK DE CASTRO A Philippine military helicopter hovers over a mosque in the southern city of Marawi, where the US army is planning to launch an airstrike against the existing ISIS members in the country.

The US military is reportedly contemplating on a plan that could allow them to hold several airstrikes on ISIS members who are operating in the Philippines.

In an interview with NBC News, two defense officials claimed that the authority to strike down the ISIS targets in the southern Philippine city of Marawi might be granted Tuesday. Armed drones might be used to execute the planned airstrikes.

Once the US military receives the approval to perform airstrikes against the existing ISIS targets in the Philippines, they will be able to help the Philippine army who are battling the terrorist group on the ground.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson who dropped by Manila on Monday to talk to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte revealed that they will provide the local government with intelligence reports that will help them win the war against the ISIS.

"We're providing them some training and some guidance in terms of how to deal with an enemy that fights in ways that are not like most people have ever had to deal with," Tillerson stated. "I see no conflict at all in our helping them with that situation and our views of other human rights concerns we have with respect to how they carry out their counternarcotics activities."

Aside from their activities in the Philippines, other ISIS members reportedly joined forces with Taliban fighters in northern Afghanistan in a latest attack that killed dozens of soldiers and civilians on Sunday, Aug. 6.

According to reports, several Taliban soldiers planned the attack with local commander Sher Mohammed Ghazanfar who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State to take over he Mirza Olang area.

Reports cited the statement of Sayad district governor Sharif Aminyar, who claimed that a total of 50 people were killed during the attack. The number includes 18 members of the Afghan Local Police, while the rest were innocent civilians.

However, a Taliban spokesperson named Zabihullah Mujahid denied the claims that they are working with the ISIS. He also claimed that there are no civilian casualties during the attack.