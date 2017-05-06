ISIS Sends Its Morality Police In Egypt's Sinai Province to Enforce Sharia law

Weeks after the gruesome Easter bombings of two Coptic churches in Egypt by Islamic State (ISIS) jihadists, Christians in the Muslim-majority nation continue to be subjected to intense persecution, with the terrorist organization announcing that it has sent its "morality police" to strictly impose Sharia law in Egypt's Sinai region.

(PHOTO: REUTERS/ASMAA WAGUIH) An Egyptian military vehicle patrolling in northern Sinai in May 2015.

Reports from residents in the area said militants loyal to ISIS in the Sinai Province have begun to implement Sharia law in the region, covering all residents, including Christians, Reuters reported.

In one incident, resident Shaher Saeed said he witnessed militants punishing a cigarette truck driver last month.

"I saw them forcing the driver from the vehicle and stripping the upper part of his clothing before tying him to the door of one of their cars," Saeed said.

The punishment did not end there. He said the driver was hit on the back "more than 10 times."

The militants then warned the driver never to drive a truck containing cigarettes again. They later burned all the contents of his truck.

Called Hisba, the new "morality police" was created and patterned after Iraqi and Syrian groups that operate on the same manner to rid Muslim nations of sins and vices. ISIS is behind the group's operations.

Earlier in March, the terrorist group released a video expressing its hatred of Sufi Muslims and Christians.

Egyptian military officials in the Sinai have declined to issue any official statement on the existence of the ISIS morality police in the region.

"They are trying to have an impact, and we are not saying we have completely eradicated them, but they are weak," said a security official who requested anonymity.

Last week, Pope Francis visited Egypt and called on Christians to be charitable to their Muslim neighbors, CBN News reported.

"True faith is one that makes us more charitable, more merciful, more honest and more humane... it makes us see the other not as an enemy to overcome but a brother or sister to be loved, served and helped," the pontiff said.