ISIS Updates: Terror Group Calls on Supporters to Kill More Civilians During Ramadan

A media outlet affiliated with the international terrorist group Isis (Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) has recently encouraged would-be terrorists to carry out more attacks during the month of Ramadan, saying that those who will do so will have their rewards doubled if they do the killings within the period of the Islamic religious event.

REUTERS/StringerA militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. The terrorist group has recently called on its supporters to kill more civilians during the Ramadan.

Nashir News Service, which is affiliated with the official media wing of Isis, Amaq, called on the supporters of the cause of the terrorist group to kill more people via the messaging app Telegram. According to reports, the post on the private messaging app, which goes "kill the civilians of the crusaders ... gain benefit from Ramadhan [sic]," was echoed by the sympathizers of the terrorist group.

To recall, prior to the death of Isis spokesperson Abu Muhammad al-Adnani in an airstrike last year, he also disregarded the importance of civilian lives, encouraging more killings of innocent people who do not share the ideology of ISIS.

"In the land of the warrior crusader their [sic] is nothing known as innocent and civilian and no guarding of their blood," was al-Adnani's statement then, which has been re-shared on Telegram.

Muslims believe that the power of shadaqa (charity giving) doubles when the act of kindness is done during the month of Ramadan, which, incidentally, already began last May 26. Apparently, ISIS twisted this belief as the terrorist group included jihad, the religion's holy struggle, on the list of acts of kindness in order to justify its killings and coax more would-be terrorists to kill during the Ramadan.

Nashir News Service's call for would-be terrorists was posted last Sunday, just before the terrorist group released an official statement claiming it was responsible for the London Bridge attack on Saturday night, which claimed the lives of seven people, injured around 50, and left more than five people missing.