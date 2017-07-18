Islamic Activists Block Entrances at Temple Mount

Reuters/Ammar Awad The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinian men take part in Friday prayers on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City, October 23, 2015.

Israeli officials reopened the Temple Mount following Friday's deadly attack, but members of the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, the Islamic custodian of the compound, protested the new security measures by instigating scuffles, blocking entrances and calling on Muslim worshippers to protest the move.

Authorities decided to open only two of the 10 gates at the Old City on Sunday after security arrangements were beefed up by putting up checkpoints, metal detectors and surveillance cameras at the compound gates. The measures were in reaction to the July 14 shooting that claimed the lives of two border policemen.

But the Waqf wasn't pleased by the move, and it urged its followers not to go inside the al-Aqsa Mosque located on the Mount, but instead to picket the entrances going to the holy site. Three Waqf activists were arrested over the weekend in connection with the terrorist attack.

Israeli Parliament member Taleb Abu Arar accused the government of taking advantage of the situation by taking complete control over the compound, which, he said, would bring bloodshed as it is unacceptable to Palestinians. "The Jews have no rights whatsoever to this mosque – it is for Muslims only. We will not accept being checked every time we want to get inside," he said.

Mahmoud al-Aloul, vice chairman of the Palestinian nationalist political party Fatah, accused Israel of exploiting the situation to realize its plan of dividing al-Aqsa Mosque. The protesters also chanted threateningly that they will liberate their mosque with blood and spirit.

The crowd swelled to 300 by noon, which resulted to a sporadic outburst of scuffles between Israeli security forces and protesters. At 5:00 p.m., a protester threw a bottle of water at three passing Jewish women. This sparked clashes that injured four people. It also prompted the police to clear the plaza of the Gate of Tribes.