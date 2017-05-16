Islamic State Calls for Lone Wolf Attacks on British News Anchors and Politicians

Weeks after Islamic State (ISIS) sympathizers were urged to hunt down TV stars in U.K., a hate-filled website has called for attacks on British Members of Parliament (MP). An offshoot of a known terrorist channel, the jihadi propaganda website, encouraged extremists to target politicians at meetings and constituency clinics.

Reuters/Toby MelvilleInjured people are assisted after an incident on Westminster Bridge in London, March 22, 2017.

It provided information on how to find local MPs, their activities and photos through a parliamentary monitoring site that carries the words: "UK only. Yet you work for Allah! Hunt your prey." An accompanying image reads "Just Terror" and includes a text praising martyrdom.

Westminster has become a target for radical Islamic terrorism this year. The latest threat comes a year after Labor MP Jo Cox was shot and stabbed to death outside her constituency office in Birstall, West Yorks by right wing extremist Thomas Mair. It also comes in the run-up to the General Election.

Last week, the ISIS site also told jihadis in the U.K. to target Britain's top newscasters Huw Edwards and Fiona Bruce of BBC as well as Kay Burley and Dermot Murnagham. The news presenters were part of a secret hit list that included the names of several stars, according to Daily Star.

On March, homegrown jihadist Khalid Masood killed five and injured 40 when he plowed into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing and shooting PC Keith Palmer, who stopped him from entering the House of Parliament. Prime Minister Theresa May was there and had to be whisked away from the building.

Security expert Will Geddes advised public figures who are targets of the threats to take their own security seriously. "Anyone potentially in the public eye talking about IS needs to be reasonably concerned about their safety," he said. "Lists like this provide a paint-by-numbers approach to terrorism. It's about giving supporters ideas on who or what to target," he added.