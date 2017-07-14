Islamist Gangs Use Violence, Intimidation to Enforce Sharia Law on Women in Germany

Sharia law has arrived in the heart of Germany—its capital Berlin—with a large mob of migrant Islamists enforcing the harsh Islamic code of conduct.

(PHOTO: REUTERS) Muslim women with headscarves wait after Friday prayers on Skalitzer Strasse in Berlin on Sept. 19, 2014.

Citing the local German paper Der Taggespiegel, Breitbart reported that Islamist gangs are roaming the German capital and openly using violence and intimidation to enforce Sharia law, particularly against Chechen and Chechen-origin women.

Police in Berlin have begun an investigation into a series of assaults launched by the Islamists on Chechen migrants, according to World Tribune.

The Islamists from Chechnya have been circulating a chilling video on social media and issuing threats of violence on Chechen migrants, warning them not to integrate themselves into German society even as they seek support for the Sharia law they have started enforcing in Germany, which authorities appear unable to stop, Gatestone Institute reported on Saturday.

"Here, in Europe, certain Chechen women and men who look like women do unspeakable things. You know it; I know it; everybody knows it," a pistol-waving fanatic declares in the video.

"[Chechen women] who flirt with men of other ethnic groups and marry them, Chechen women who have chosen the wrong path and those [creatures] who call themselves Chechen men – given half a chance, we will set all of them straight," he says.

"Having sworn on the Quran, we go out onto the streets. This is our declaration of intent; do not say that you were not warned; do not say that you did not know," the unidentified Islamist warns.

A female Chechen migrant who was victimized by the Islamist mob described how they assaulted her.

In an interview with Meduza, a Latvia-based news organization, the woman said the Islamists recorded her walking down the street with a non-Chechen man. They later barged into her house. She managed to hide, but the man she was earlier seen with was seized and brutally beaten.

"Why does my private life concern [them] at all?" she asked. "I don't know them. I don't want to. I'm not their sister or daughter. My private life is no one else's business."

Another female victim said the Islamists called her a "prostitute"—just for wearing eye make-up—even though her body was fully covered in a hijab.

To gain the respect of the Islamists, a Muslim woman needs to put on a headscarf, lower her eyes, and never leave home, said another woman who had an encounter with the mob. "But who would want such a life?" she asked.

The victims agreed they could not "stand the hypocrisy of leading a double life."

Citing the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Meduza said some 36,000 Chechens have entered Germany over the past five years.