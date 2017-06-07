'It' Cast News: Kids on Set Got Terrified and Cried Upon Seeing Pennywise in Character, Actor Reveals

A big screen adaptation of Stephen King's "It" is finally coming to cinemas this year and Pennywise the Clown, played by Swedish actor Bill Skarsgard, is more than ready to give the viewers nightmares like what the iconic Tim Curry did back in the 1990 television mini-series.

Facebook/ITMovieA promotional image for the "IT" movie remake.

Skarsgard was recently interviewed by his brother, Alexander, for Interview Magazine and when asked what he feels about becoming a nightmare for children for the decades to come, he admitted he actually had already done it with children on set.

"At one point, they set up this entire scene, and these kids come in, and none of them have seen me yet. Their parents have brought them in, these little extras, right? And then I come out as Pennywise, and these kids — young, normal kids — I saw the reaction that they had. Some of them were really intrigued, but some couldn't look at me, and some were shaking." he said.

Clad in the terrifying clown costume and full-face makeup, he recalled seeing the kids terrified and crying as soon as he got "completely in character." He also expressed he got mixed feelings about possibly fueling their nightmares. After the take, he approached the kids to console them and reassure them that i was all pretend.

With that said, it looks like 26-year-old Skarsgard is playing his part well.

However, considering that Pennywise the Clown never revealed himself to a big crowd in the original mini-series, even limiting his appearance to only the members of the Losers' Club, according to Screen Rant, it is possible that viewers will see the villain getting into bigger encounters in the film remake.

"It" is scheduled to hit theaters on Sep. 8. Apart from Skarsgard, it stars Finn Wolfhard as Richie, Jaeden Lieberher as Bill, Sophia Lillis as Bev, Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben, Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie, Chosen Jacobs as Mike, Wyatt Oleff as Stan, and many more.