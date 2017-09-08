'IT' Movie News: Man Creates Pennywise Lego Form And It's Still Scary

Warner Bros. A promotional banner for the upcoming "It" movie based on Stephen King's novel of the same name

LEGO versions of anything are made to be cute or at least look harmless but this isn't the case for Pennywise, the killer clown. Even after a man by the name of Tim Lydy, recreated the main villain of Stephen King's "IT" with the tiny plastic blocks, it did nothing to make the clown less menacing.

The build can only be described as amazing as not only did Lydy managed to recreate Pennywise but made him look creepy and a little terrifying. The build is certainly not something that parents would want to be displayed in their child's room.

The build not only captured the killer clown's menacing appearance but it was also able to take advantage of the slightly turned down mug that always looks freaky. Now if only it had a body and a bunch of LEGO balloons to go with it.

Lydy also made a "Brickheadz" version of Pennywise which is a lot less sinister and can even be considered cute. Although an adorable version of the clown on its own is still a bit creepy to some degree.

Pennywise the killer clown, as the story goes, is one of a number of manifestations of the evil shape-shifting force that preys upon the children of Derry, Maine every 27 years. Tim Curry's portrayal of the character in the 90's series led to widespread Coulrophobia, the fear of clowns.

The upcoming film adaptation of Stephen King's "IT" has once again provoked fears of the clown especially to those who grew up at the time of the TV adaptation. Coupled with the resurgence of last year's "killer clown" epidemic, the atmosphere towards clowns has been so bad that some are even finding it hard to get gigs, especially around children.

It's not clear whether the author has seen Lydy's LEGO designs. Nevertheless, it is still impressive for one man to create the clown's likeness which to this day still continues to generate waves of clown hysteria.

Stephen King's "IT" movie adaptation is currently showing in cinemas.