'It' Movie News, Release Date: Young Stars Dream Cast Their Adult Counterparts; Stephen King Praises Scary Film

Facebook/ITMovie 'It' is set to premiere on Sept. 8.

"It" has not even been released yet, and people are already talking about the sequel. As fans of the Stephen King creation know, the kids of the Losers' Club eventually grow up and take on the monster again--this time, as adults.

By now, fans already know which actors are playing as the Losers' Club kids, but their adult counterparts have yet to be cast. The young actors recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed who they would like to play their characters as adults. Should they get their way, the "It" sequel is going to be pretty star-studded.

For Finn Wolfhard, who plays Richie Tozier, it would be "Saturday Night Live" alum and comedian Bill Hader. Chosen Jacobs, on the other hand, would like the Black Panther himself, Chadwick Boseman, to play the adult Mike Hanlon. Jeremy Ray Taylor revealed that his dream casting for the adult Ben Hanscom would be Chris Pratt. This makes sense because Ben is on the heavier side, and Pratt is known to have lost a lot of weight before becoming the action star he is now.

Jaeden Lieberher, who plays Bill Denbrough, would like Christian Bale to take on the adult version of his character. As for the role of Stanley Uris, Wyatt Oleff can see no one else but Joseph Gordon-Levitt in his place. And last, but certainly not the least, Sophia Lillis plays the only female member of the Losers' Club, Beverly Marsh. For Lillis, who has long red locks, it would be Jessica Chastain.

There is a lot of anticipation building ahead of the film's release. It is currently tracked to open with $55 million to $65 million in earnings, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and it looks like the movie is so good that King himself was taken aback by it.

"I had hopes, but I was not prepared for how good it really was," King, who has already seen the film twice, told Bloody Disgusting in an interview. "It's something that's different, and at the same time, it's something that audiences are gonna relate to. They're gonna like the characters. To me, it's all about character. If you like the characters... if you care... the scares generally work."

"It" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on Sept. 8.