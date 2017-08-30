'IT' News: The Losers Search for Pennywise in New Photos

Facebook/ITmovie Promotional photo for "IT"

A new set of photos from the upcoming remake of "IT" has been released, and they feature the Losers Club as its members search for Pennywise. The new images offer an interesting glimpse of the kids - Jeremy Ray Taylor's Ben Hanscom, Finn Wolfhard's Richie Tozier, Sophia Lillis' Beverly Marsh, Jaeden Lieberher's Bill Denbrough and Chosen Jacobs' Mike Hanlon - as they hunt for the iconic evil clown.

Some of the pictures were reminiscent of a scene in one of the film's previous trailers where the kids assembled before meeting with Pennywise. In the other images, the members of the Losers' Club were shown chilling outside the Derry sewers and inside an abandoned edifice. Although these images were also previously shown in the second trailer for the film, they offer a closer look at the characters and their expressions.

Andy Muschietti's remake of the 1990 TV miniseries is one of the most highly anticipated films of 2017. Twenty-seven years since Stephen King's popular novel was adapted into a TV series, fans are looking forward to Muschietti's take on the narrative and the iconic villain Pennywise.

One of the reasons the 1990 TV miniseries rose to fame was because of Tim Curry's stellar portrayal of the character. In the remake, Bill Skarsgard will fill his shoes as the new Pennywise.

"IT: Part 1—The Losers' Club" will shine the spotlight on the seven kids as they come face to face with the evil clown who starts possessing their small town. While the upcoming film will bear some similarities with the original novel and the 1990 miniseries, it will also feature some noticeable differences when it comes to its setting and its opening passage. However, Muschietti teased in a previous interview that his adaptation will be a lot more horrifying than the previous adaptations of the novel.

"IT" will be released in U.S. movie theaters on Sept. 8.