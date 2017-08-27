'IT' Remake News: Director Muschietti Explains Reason Behind Pennywise's Altered Appearance

Facebook/ITmovie Promotional photo for "IT"

Fans of the original "IT" novel and TV miniseries can tell that Andy Muschietti's version of Pennywise in the upcoming movie deviates from the 1990 version played by Tim Curry. Curry's portrayal of the evil clown was praised by many, so it is interesting to know why Muschietti chose to have a completely different Pennywise in his own adaptation of the character.

The promotional materials for the "IT" movie adaptation revealed a totally different Pennywise, which drew criticisms from some of the fans of Curry's version of the evil clown. The iconic horror movie monster in the 1990 miniseries has been something that fans of "IT" have grown accustomed to, so it is understandable why many of them lament the alterations made by Muschietti to his appearance. Many claim that unlike the 1990 Pennywise, the 2017 clown does not look as daunting as its predecessor.

Recently, Muschietti explained the reason behind the changes.

In an interview with Collider, the director said: "Well, the fact that this entity has been around for thousands of years... I'm more drawn - I never - aesthetically, I don't dig the 20th century clown. I think it looks cheap, and it's too related to social events and stuff and circus and stuff, which circus is fine, but I'm more aesthetically attracted to the old time, like the 19th century clown. And given that this guy has been around for centuries, I wondered myself why, why not, having an upgrade that was 1800s."

According to Muschietti, while a number of fans are not convinced that Skarsgard can portray Pennywise as great as Curry did, the current actor's appearance seems to better fit the description of the character in the original "IT" novel. The director said that Skarsgard's version of the character is more faithful to King's novel so fans should wait and see the upcoming film for themselves to appreciate the new Pennywise.

Muschietti's "IT" version is set to open in U.S. movie theaters on Sept. 8.