'IT' Remake News: Muschietti Reveals What He Wants to Explore in Sequel

Facebook/ITmovie Promotional photo for "IT"

Andy Muschietti's "IT" remake is opening in theaters in a few days, and details about it are already starting to pour in. This week, fans of the franchise were lucky enough to have gotten new updates about its sequel straight from the director himself.

As previously revealed, the film that is hitting theaters this week is just the first of a two-part story. As of now, almost all the details of the follow-up film to the first part of the remake are being kept under wraps. These details include Muschietti returning as director and the production kicking off around March next year.

In an interview earlier this week, however, Muschietti talked about the forthcoming sequel and what he would like to include in it.

Speaking with Yahoo, Muschietti revealed that the second leg of the "IT" remake would be set in the present-day and would explore different dimensions. According to the filmmaker, the sequel will most likely highlight the Losers Club kids' emotional journey.

"I also wanted to leave something for the second half, so I didn't want to get in trouble with that—going into the macroverse or that transdimensional stuff—and keep it grounded, from the point of view of the kids," he said. "There's another movie to expand into that."

Muschietti went on to reveal that for the first part of the remake, he did not want to depict a realm that would have consumed the film's budget and sacrificed a number of things for them to create. This is why he decided not to include the other dimension in the upcoming film. However, he said he still hopes that Warner Bros. would grant him a higher budget for the sequel so that he could explore the dimensions that he would like to explore.

The first part of the "IT" remake will hit theaters on Sept. 8.