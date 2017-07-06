'IT' Remake News: Pennywise's Mouth Stained With Blood in New Close-Up Image

Facebook/ITmovie Promotional photo for "IT"

The remake of Stephen King's "IT" is just a few months away, and Pennywise the Dancing Clown has just been featured on the cover of French publication Mad Movies Magazine.

In the original novel/miniseries, Pennywise is a shape-shifting monster who preys upon the local children in the town of Derry.

The classic villain was first heard of in King's 1986 novel "IT," but it was not until actor Tim Curry breathed life into the character that Pennywise became known as the creepiest clown in the history of film and television. Curry first portrayed the villainous clown in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of the novel that aired on ABC.

In the upcoming remake, young actor Bill Skarsgard will play Pennywise. In marketing the film, Warner Bros. has been very cautious in exposing the modern version of the clown. This week, however, Mad Movies featured on its cover a close-up shot of Pennywise's face, which gave fans a glimpse of the new killer clown.

In the photo, the demonic clown seems to have just preyed on his new victim, as signified by the dried blood around his mouth. This photo was by far the most detailed photo released for the character. Prior to the unveiling of this image, Warner Bros. made photos of Pennywise available but these did not focus on the clown's face. One of the previously released images showed Pennywise as he stood hidden behind a bunch of red balloons. Another photo showed the clown in the basement, half of his body submerged in water, ready to hit Bill.

Recently, the Motion Picture Association of America gave the "IT" remake an R rating, thus confirming that the upcoming movie contained some age-restricted footage. The film is also shaping up to be one of the biggest movies in the coming fall, with its trailer recording 197 million views in its first 24 hours online.

"IT" is set to hit U.S. theaters on Sept. 8.