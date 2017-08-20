'IT' Remake News, Release Date: Film Heading to Select IMAX Theaters

Facebook/ITmovie Promotional photo for "IT"

The "IT" remake is officially heading to IMAX. The producers of the film confirmed several days ago that New Line and Andy Muschietti's film adaptation of the popular horror novel by Stephen King will be shown via selected IMAX theaters very soon.

Although the film has yet to be released in theaters, there is already an ongoing buzz about it potentially breaking the movie "1408's" current record. "1408," which is based on a short story also written by the same author, holds the record for having the biggest opening weekend ever for a Stephen King novel-based film. However, film critics predict that the upcoming "IT" remake will beat this record when it gets its theater release next month.

"IT" producer Barbara Muschietti got King's fans all the more excited for the upcoming film when she announced via Instagram that Pennywise was also spreading his terror on IMAX screens. On her social media account, she posted, "Losers, we are coming out in IMAX!"

Considering the success of the 1990 "IT" TV miniseries adaptation of King's novel, the upcoming movie remake certainly has some big shoes to fill. The said miniseries was so far the most popular and highly-acclaimed adaptation of the novel, thanks to Tim Curry's exceptional portrayal of Pennywise. However, the four-minute extended teaser video for Andy's take on "IT" teases promising renditions of the demonic clown and of the widely popular narrative.

Previously, Andy teased that the Pennywise in the "IT" remake will be more "animalistic and instinctive," and probably better than Curry's portrayal of the character more than two decades ago. "I just kept it weird. It's weird all the time. Pennywise does things that make absolutely no sense, but they're very disturbing because of the weirdness," he said.

The "IT" remake will open in U.S. movie theaters on Sept. 8.