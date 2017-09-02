It's Time to Forgive!

Forgiveness should be a fairly familiar concept for all of us.

It's a practice that we each come face-to-face with on a regular — perhaps, daily — basis. We have no choice really. Any human relationship of any consequence requires truckloads of it. We wrong each other repeatedly — in ways both small and large, inconsequential and deeply wounding — and in the aftermath of any transgression, both parties have some essential choices to make. Apologize? Or no? Forgive? Or not? Use the experience to draw us closer together? Or let it drive us further apart?

Conflict has no neutral effect.

Forgiveness, then…forgiveness is important — nay, imperative — for our relationships and our society and even our health.

