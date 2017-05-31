Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner News: Couple Considering Leaving Washington, D.C.?

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner may not stay at the White House permanently

Reuters/Kevin LamarqueA photo of Donald Trump's senior adviser Jared Kushner, his wife Ivanka Trump and chief economic advisor Gary Cohn.

According to the New York Times, the pair allegedly has plans to reconsider every six months whether to stay in D.C. Kushner, who currently serves as the senior adviser to President Donald Trump, also told friends that he and Ivanka have discussed the possibility of moving their family back to New York City.

The IB Times pointed out that Kushner and Ivanka left Trump's recent foreign trip early following reports claiming Kushner will be the focus of the FBI's Russia probe. The publication noted that the FBI has diverted its attention to the senior adviser's meeting with a Russian banking executive and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak in December.

Despite the allegations, CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta recently said Kushner and Ivanka's departure is not on the table. "Kushner not going anywhere, I'm told. He's keeping his head down to focus on work and is eager to cooperate with inquiries, source says," Acosta tweeted on Saturday.

As reported by The Washington Examiner, investigation surrounding Russia's alleged involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election has expanded to Trump's son-in-law. Investigators said Kushner has critical information connected to the probe, but he is not suspected of committing a criminal act.

Ivanka and Kushner moved to Washington, D.C. with their family after the election to take part in the Trump administration. Ivanka has been continuously pushing for a proposal for affordable and accessible child care in the country. Kushner, on the other hand, has worked to resolve the conflict between Palestinians and the Israelis. He became an intermediary between the U.S. and Mexico, and the U.S. and China as well.