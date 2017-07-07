Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner News: Couple Engages in PDA at the G20 Summit

REUTERS/Debbie Hill/Pool White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump listen to U.S. President Donald Trump speak to the media at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum in Jerusalem May 23, 2017.

U.S. first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner recently could not stop themselves from engaging in some acceptable form of public display of affection (PDA) while they were on an official trip overseas.

Trump and Kushner have joined U.S. President Trump and wife Melania on a trip to Poland for the G20 Summit. While the first daughter and her husband are expected to help the U.S. president in the summit within the bounds of their respective roles in the Trump administration, the trip was also an opportunity for the two to display some moments of affection.

According to reports, the presidential daughter and the President of the United States' POTUS) adviser held each other's hands the moment they descended from Air Force One. While some thought that Kushner's gesture was nothing more than ensuring his wife does not fall from the steps of the plane, Trump even shared a photo of them together, still holding hands, while they strolled across the lawn in the city of Hamburg, Germany a day before the official G20 Summit began.

As if those two instances were not proof enough that the two were in the mood for some PDA, the presidential daughter was also photographed in another sweet moment together with Kushner as he clasped her hands between his while listening to the U.S. president's speech at the Warsaw Uprising Monument.

Trump and Kushner are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary this year. To recall, the two tied the knot on Oct. 25, 2009 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, critics are not happy that the POTUS has assigned his daughter and son in-law for key positions in the White House as it is alleged to be a case of nepotism. However, it has been revealed via a public document that Trump receives zero salary for her role as the first daughter and advisor to the president, while Kushner also does not get paid a single penny for being his father in-law's assistant and senior advisor.