Ivanka Trump and Marco Rubio News: First Daughter and Republican Senator Showcased Humorous Sides Over Viral Image of Failed Hug

A perfectly timed photo of Sen. Marco Rubio allegedly attempting to hug first daughter Ivanka Trump has gone viral, subsequently setting the stage for the junior United States Senator to inject a little humor into what seems to be an awkward situation.

Reuters/Yara NardiIvanka Trump attends a meeting at the Sant' Egidio Christian community in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2017.

First daughter, Ivanka, who also serves as Assistant to the President, reportedly made her Capitol Hill debut on Tuesday, June 20, to discuss such issues as paid family leave and the childcare tax credit that was proposed by the Senate Republicans. The discussion was organized by Sen. Rubio, who, himself, has co-sponsored a Senate bill aimed at giving families a tax credit of $2,500 per child.

The alleged failed hug happened as the Republican senator welcomed the first daughter to the capital, was caught on film, and immediately sent the internet into a frenzy. The image showed Sen. Rubio seemingly trying to hug Ivanka, who for her part, did not seem to be the least bit interested.

Right after the meeting was done, Sen. Rubio himself took to Twitter to address the viral image promising his followers that an investigation was underway. Several other tweets followed afterward, with some providing photographic evidence aimed at shedding more insight into the alleged failed hug.

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017 Twitter/marcorubio

In the end, the senator concluded that based on the additional evidence that emerged and his own recollection of the incident, "no hug was even attempted." Rubio even took the good-natured joke up a notch by adding "press covfefe of alleged failed hug is false."

The expression "press covfefe" came from a late night tweet sent by United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, May 31, which has sent the internet in a confused search for its meaning, with some surmising that it could have been a typo.

Ivanka, who has joined the Twitter humor, has since claimed that the failed hug news was fake and that "Marco is an excellent hugger."

Watch TODAY's Carson Daily report the details of the incident in the clip below.