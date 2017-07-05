Ivanka Trump News: First Daughter and Adviser to the President Doesn't Get Paid

Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to the president of the U.S. Donald Trump, is one of the few White House staff members that do not receive pay. This does not, however, mean that the government is being frugal given that they pay more than 40 percent of the staff an excess of $100,000 per year.

Reuters/Yara Nardi Ivanka Trump attends a meeting at the Sant' Egidio Christian community in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2017.

According to the staff salary documents of the White House, over 40 percent receive more than $100,000 a year. And the list does not include the president's daughter Ivanka as well as her husband Jared Kushner, who is the senior advisor to Trump.

Among the other staff members that go unpaid is the presidential assistant for intragovernmental and technology initiatives, Reed Cordish.

On the other hand, 22 of Trump's aides, including chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer, and senior counselor Kellyanne Conway, make $179,900 a year.

The top earner is the senior policy adviser Mark House, who earns $187,100 a year, as indicated in the salary documents.

On a different note, Ivanka and Kushner were recently spotted at a party in the Hamptons filled with liberals.

The couple attended Washington Post senior associate editor Lally Weymouth's annual party at Southhampton. The DC-based newspaper is one of the publications that the U.S. president describes as "fake news."

The Kushners were spotted mingling with Joel Klein executive at the New York-based health start-up Oscar and with founder of New York Magazine Alan Patricof.

To note, the Kushners were not the only administration officials present at Weymouth's gathering. Business magnate Carl Icahn who advises President Trump and David Koch a major Republican party donor were also seen at the event.

Meanwhile, supporters from the Democratic party, such as Steven Spielberg and billionaire George Soros, were also in attendance.

Although the party was full of liberals and conservatives, both sides were civil toward each other.