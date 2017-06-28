Ivanka Trump News: First Daughter Earns Mixed Opinions After Contradictory Statements

Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump is once again in the hot seat after dropping a controversial statement during her latest interview.

REUTERS/Kevin LamarquePresidential daughter Ivanka Trump in hot water again

Talking to Fox and Friends on Monday, the former fashion model-turned-adviser to the President of the United States Donald Trump said that she wants to keep out of her father's way as much as possible.

"I try to stay out of politics. His political instincts are phenomenal. He did something that no one could have imagined he'd be able to accomplish," the 35-year-old presidential daughter stated after being asked about President Trump's usually controversial Twitter posts. "I feel blessed just being part of the ride from day one and before. But he did something pretty remarkable. But I don't profess to be a political savant so I leave the politics to other people and really lean into the issues that I care deeply about."

According to reports, those who saw the said interview quickly reacted to Trump's statement on social media.

Ivanka Trump: I try to stay out of politics.



Then give up your title, office, chief of staff, and security clearance. — Jessie Lahr (@JessieLahrr) June 26, 2017

Um isn't she part of the government?..which is political — Patrick Gallagher (@PatrickGman) June 26, 2017

An opinion posted by CNN said that those who are working as a presidential adviser must always be political savants, which means they should be experts on what they are doing. Other social media posts talked about the young Trump's statement that came after she recently tried to avoid a court appearance for a trademark-infringement case filed against her self-named shoe company. The case was filed by Italian shoe label Aquazzura, saying that making a deposition "would be an unnecessary distraction and would interfere with her ability to perform her duties at the White House."

Wasn't it only 2 days ago she called herself a "high ranking government official" to try to get out of testifying?? Hypocrit @IvankaTrump — Kate (@Kate0623Kate) June 26, 2017

However, U.S. District Judge Katherine B. Forrest reportedly announced Friday that she will be required to give a deposition since she served as the shoe and clothing line's executive. Meanwhile, there are also a number of people who believe that she is still doing a good job supporting her father in the White House. They also admired her for being a dutiful daughter of the U.S. president.

I'm not a Trump supporter, but she's not her dad. She's in a difficult position. I give her points for trying to be a positive influence. — LE (@LynEliz) June 26, 2017

Sounds lovely !!! It's like an open man in a father and a great daughter to me !!! Can't wait to listen to the whole thing on DVR !!! — Ron Emerson (@RonEmersonCL) June 26, 2017

The younger Trump is also joined by her husband Jared Kushner at the White House to work as the Director of the Office of American Innovation and Senior Advisor to the President.