Ivanka Trump News: Presidential Daughter Faces Backlash for Pro-LGBT Tweet After Her Father Announces Ban on Transgender Service Members

On the same day that U.S. President Donald Trump announced the banning of transgenders from serving in the U.S. military, his daughter, Ivanka Trump, received social media backlash when users pointed out a certain tweet she sent out earlier in June.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump said in a series of posts on his official Twitter page, @realDonaldTrump.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you," the U.S. President added.

According to New York Times, Trump allegedly announced the ban with the purpose of resolving a looming fight on Capitol Hill over the dilemma whether or not the taxpayers' money should be used for the gender transition procedures and hormone therapy for transgenders in the military.

Such discussion threatens to cut $790 billion on spending for defense and security, which is scheduled for votation within the week.

With this, the administration is believed to be, once again, putting a strain on its already damaged relationship with the LGBT community.

As for the President's daughter, the Twitter post in question is the one in which she openly expressed her "support" for the LGBTQ community.

In a tweet, Ivanka said: "I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy."

Plenty of people, who were enraged by the President's announcement, responded to the presidential daughter's old tweet, calling out the hypocrisy that surrounded it. This includes an activist with the handle @jordansdiamonds, who said: "You openly supported and campaigned for the most anti-LGBTQ+ presidential ticket in recent times. Your words mean nothing to us."

Other users told her that if she wants to become an ally to the LGBT community, she must do something, such as positively influencing her father's decisions.

Ivanka also came under fire recently for a tweet from four years ago, in which she misquoted Albert Einstein. The official Twitter page for the world's favorite genius even confirmed that he never said the quote posted by the U.S. President's daughter. She did not, however, respond to the correction.