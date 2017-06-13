Ivanka Trump News: President's Daughter Surprised by 'Viciousness,' 'Ferocity' of Her Father's Critics

Ivanka Trump has recently spoken up about "the level of viciousness" that her father, President Donald Trump, has been subjected to since assuming the U.S. presidency.

(Photo: Reuters/Yara Nardi)A photo of Ivanka Trump attending a meeting at the Sant'Egidio Christian community in Rome, Italy on May 24, 2017.

In an interview on Monday, June 12, with Fox & Friends, Ivanka said that it had been difficult for them to stay on the path of completing her father's policy agenda with the media mainly focusing on the investigations about the alleged ties between Russia and the Trump election campaign.

"I think some of the distractions and some of the ferocity, I was a little blindsided by on a personal level," Ivanka said.

"For me, I'm trying to keep my head down," she added. "Not listen to the noise and just work really hard to make a positive impact in the lives of many people."

The president's daughter, however, also mentioned that her father "felt very vindicated" by the recent testimony of former FBI Director James Comey before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, June 8.

Comey's testimony supposedly backed up much of what her father had told the press for months: that Trump was not being personally investigated for any alleged ties with Russia; and that Comey had been responsible for a leak to The New York Times on at least one instance.

"My father felt very vindicated in all the statements that he's been making and feels incredibly optimistic," Ivanka said. "[We're] incredibly focused on the reason we all went to Washington and what we're fighting for."

However, according to a report by The Independent, the U.S. President now appears to be a subject of an obstruction of justice investigation after Comey also mentioned in his testimony that he believed that President Trump had directed him to discontinue a criminal investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Ivanka is serving as an unpaid assistant to President Trump, while her husband, Jared Kushner, works as a senior adviser to the President and as the head of the newly established Office of American Innovation.