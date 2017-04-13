Ivanka Trump Ratings News: Most Young American Women Find First Daughter Unfavorable

A recent survey shows that presidential daughter Ivanka Trump is not very popular among young women in the United States. Released on Monday, the poll reveals that majority of the respondents share a negative view of Ivanka. Currently, Ivanka is also Donald Trump's special counselor.

Reuters/KEVIN LAMARQUE Ivanka Trump attends U.S. President Donald Trump's strategy and policy forum with chief executives of major U.S. companies at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 3, 2017.

Survey Monkey found that Ivanka is more popular among women ages 34 and up than she is among the younger generations. Forty percent of women ages 18 to 34 revealed that they find the daughter unfavorable. Out of the total respondents, only 32 percent admitted seeing her favorably.

On the other hand, 48 percent of the respondents aged 34 to 64 said Ivanka is favorable, while only 29 percent said she is unfavorable.

Ivanka got the highest approval rating from women 65 years and above, with 53 percent of them saying she is favorable. Only 28 percent of the respondents in the said age group expressed their disapproval of the first daughter.

The survey also found that Ivanka is more popular among men than women. Forty-four percent of the male respondents said they view her favorably, while only 35 percent of the female respondents said so. Generally, the favorability rating of Ivanka is almost identical to that of Melania Trump, the first lady.

When it comes to Donald Trump, the poll found that more Americans are not pleased with him. Only 39 percent of Americans find him favorable, compared to the 50 percent who find him unfavorable.

Over the last couple of weeks, Ivanka has been heavily criticized for her decision to take a job in the West Wing. Despite the criticisms against her, the survey found that more Americans are pleased with her than her father.

The survey was conducted from March 31 through April 5, among 5,493 adult respondents.