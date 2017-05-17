Ivanka Trump's clothing line: TK Maxx sells line in Australia

TK Maxx Store, an Australian retail company, has brought U.S. first daughter Ivanka Trump's clothing line to the continent.

According to Sydney Morning Herald, Tessa Buenen, the Australian head for marketing of TK Maxx, customers have had a positive reception to the clothing line. She said, "Our experience has been that our shoppers like the product and have responded well so far but ultimately it's up to them whether they want to purchase it."

This is in contrast to buyers' response in the United States, prompting several retailers to pull out the clothing line. New York Times reports that Nordstrom came under fire when U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at the company on Twitter for pulling accessories and clothes from the Ivanka Trump line off the shelves due to poor sales.

No announcements have been made so far on how her clothing line is performing in Australia.

Aside from the Ivanka Trump clothing line, TK Maxx also sells apparel from high-end labels such as Louis Vuitton, Guess, Ted Baker, Ben Sherman, Gucci, and Diane von Furstenberg. The store is able to purchase designer label items because its buying power allows it to get these products at a fraction of the original cost. As such, it is also able to sell these at a cheaper rate compared to other retailers.

"It's a combination of brands, quality and value every day of the week. We negotiate great value on products and pass the savings on to the customer," said Buenen, although she did not reveal just how much buyers can save by purchasing products from them instead of from other outlets. The marketing head also indicated that the company uses a variety of channels to acquire its stocks, including tapping manufacturers that produce excess stocks, labels clearing out their existing inventory to make room for new products, or department stores canceling their original orders.