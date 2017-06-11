'iZombie' Season 3 Episode 11 Spoilers: Liv Goes Full on Zombie Mode; Ravi Makes a Shocking Discovery

One important character will be in serious trouble on the upcoming episode of "iZombie" season 3.

Facebook/cwizombiePromotional image for "iZombie" season 3

Titled "Conspiracy Weary," this week's episode will see Liv (Rose McIver) and Blaine (David Anders) attempt to save one of their own. The duo eats a conspiracy theorist's brain, which explains the title of the episode. It turns out the brain they are on has sinister plans of its own, and it sets them both on a paranoid collision course with Harley (Andrew Caldwell) and the rest of the truthers.

Meanwhile, the search for conspiracy theories that may or may not be true continues. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) makes his own unsettling discovery, while Liv looks into the personal background of Major's (Robert Buckley) new pal.

A sneak peek shows Liv going berserk on a firing range. The footage also hints at a brewing war between the zombies and the truthers, who finally have solid evidence that the undead are still in Seattle. To incite the chaos, they only need more followes and more weapons. Chase (Jason Dohring) appears to be ready to join the war if it happens. "It's been a hell of a day," Liv says at the end of the clip.

Now that the truthers have Don E (Bryce Hodgson) as hostage, it's safe to assume that the zombie-human war is not far from happening. Anders recently caught up with Fansided and he shared details on Blaine's future as the series heads to the final stretch of season 3. "Old Blaine is back and will real [wreak] some havoc," he teased. "Running a coup on his dad and Don E was just the tip [of the iceberg]."

"iZombie" was officially renewed for a fourth season, set to air next year. Anders said the pick-up was not much of a surprise since they already expected it, considering the show's ratings performance.

"We were kind of confident we'd get another but you never know in this business, so to hear the concrete pickup was an absolute thrill," he added.

The third season of "iZombie" airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.