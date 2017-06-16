'iZombie' Season 3 Episode 12 Synopsis, News: Liv Sees Flashes from Ravi's Past

When The CW's crime fiction comedy-drama "iZombie" returns with an all-new episode, Liv (Rose McIver) starts seeing intimate visions of her boss Ravi (Rahul Kohli).

Facebook/cwizombie The two-part "iZombie" season 3 finale starts this Tuesday, June 20, at 9 p.m.

As revealed in the synopsis of episode 12 of "iZombie" season 3, titled "Looking for Mr. Goodbrain Part 1," Liv is in for a very unsettling ride. She consumes a brain that harbors memories of Ravi. She sees a bunch of memories from his past, and to add, she sees the person's very intimate moments with her boss. To top it all, eating this person's brain will make her want to sleep with every guy in Seattle.

The trailer for "Looking for Mr. Goodbrain Part 1" reveals that the woman Ravi used to sleep with was a victim of a violent crime. Her lifeless body was left behind a dumpster. To solve the crime, Liv needs to eat her brain no matter how uncomfortable it may be for her.

Elsewhere in the episode, Major (Robert Buckley) will have to make a tough decision.

The upcoming episode is the first half of a two-part season finale. The final episodes of the season pick up shortly after Liv became the face of Seattle's zombie population. To blend in with the rest of the society, this pale police consultant opts for a more natural look.

To note, Liv and her friends are on full alert now that a seemingly untrustworthy person knows that zombies do exist. Ravi accidentally told his cute friend Rachel about it. But this reporter might not share his sentiments on the big secret.

Aside from the aforementioned stars, fans should expect to see Malcolm Goodwin appear as Detective Clive, David Anders as Blaine, and Aly Michalka as Peyton.

"iZombie" season 3 episode 12, titled "Looking for Mr. Goodbrain, Part 1," airs this Tuesday, June 20, at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.