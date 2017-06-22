'iZombie' Season 3 Episode 13 Spoilers: Trailer Hints Arrival of 'Discovery Day'

"Discovery Day" has come in the season 3 finale of The CW's TV series "iZombie," and people will finally learn the ugly truth that the undead are living in their midst.

(Photo: Facebook/cwizombie)A promotional photo of The CW's TV series "iZombie."

The upcoming 13th episode of "iZombie" season 3 is titled "Mr. Goodbrain, Part 2" and its official synopsis reads:

"Liv (Rose McIver) uncovers a shocking truth with far-reaching consequences. A reeling Major (Robert Buckley) looks to the future, and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) gets closure. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) makes a business proposal."

An official trailer for the forthcoming episode has also been released, hinting that the final episode of this season will be filled with action, but without spoiling much of the episode's plot.

"Discovery day is on us," Chase Graves (Jason Dohring) is seen saying in the preview of episode 13 of "iZombie" season 3. "All those humans out there are gonna be in for a big surprise," he said.

In the video, two women with their babies in tow are seen screaming their lungs out when they saw an injured Zack (Aidan Kahn) struggling on the pavement.

In season 3, episode 12 of the show, Zack was one of several zombies at Major's farewell celebration when Harley (Andrew Caldwell) blew up the venue.

"iZombie" has been confirmed for renewal for a fourth season. As result of the decision, series creator Rob Thomas revealed that the upcoming last episode of season 3 had to be altered to adequately bridge the series' plot to its next season. However, Thomas did mention that episode 13 of this season will be ending in a cliffhanger that fans will have to wait to be resolved once season 4 premieres.

"iZombie" is a TV series based on the characters created by Chris Roberson and Michael Allred in a comic book series which has been published by DC Entertainment's Vertigo Comics. The show tells the adventures of Liv as a zombie working in the Seattle coroner's office while solving crimes.

The finale episode of "iZombie" season 3, titled "Mr. Goodbrain, Part 2," airs on Tuesday, June 27, at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.