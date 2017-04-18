'IZombie' Season 3 Episode 3 Spoilers: Zen Liv Shares Wisdom and Mindfulness on 'Eat, Pray, Liv'

Liv (Rose McIver) gets a calm and positive outlook in life when she eats the brain of a lifestyle guru in the next episode of "iZombie."

YouTube/The CW Television Network Robert Knepper returns as Angus McDonough, father to David Anders' Blaine DeBeers on "iZombie."

But Liv's Zen seems to be making everybody else uncomfortable, as teased by an episode script shared by the iZombie Writers Room, wherein she tells her police partner Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) that clarity and mindfulness will aid them in solving their case. But Clive responds skeptically by asking Liv to tell him one thing that her guru brain has done to help them catch the killer.

Liv then tells Clive to stop fixating on the details that place the blame on "who did what when," to which Clive snaps that they're doing a murder investigation.

A sneak peek from the episode also brings Ravi's (Rahul Kohli) former boss, Katty (Christina Cox), to the morgue and an encounter with Zen Liv also leaves her stunned with curiosity and disbelief. Will she be able to figure out what Liv really is, the same way that Ravi had quickly caught on to the truth when Liv first went to work for him?

YouTube/The CW Television Network

The official synopsis for the episode aptly titled "Eat, Pray, Liv" teases that Katty will indeed be getting closer to uncovering the truth about Liv, while also cozying up to Ravi, who in turn is still upset about Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton's (Aly Michalka) budding relationship.

Blaine, for his part, will find himself once again face-to-face with his father, Angus (Robert Knepper), who does not seem pleased to see him at all, as shown in the official trailer. What could Angus and Blaine be talking about that adds rage to the older man's already angry heart?

YouTube/The CW Television Network

On the other hand, Major (Robert Buckley), who is struggling at his new job with Fillmore Graves, will receive unfortunate news from Ravi regarding his life.

"iZombie" season 3 episode 3 airs on Tuesday, April 18 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.