'iZombie' Season 3 Episode 6 Spoilers: Liv Becomes an 'Irresponsible Narcissist' for Her Next Murder Case

The upcoming episode of "iZombie" season 3 will see Liv (Rose McIver) consuming the brain of an "irresponsible narcissist" in order to crack her murder case.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Some Like It Hot Mess," states that Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) will take on the assignment of solving another murder. Liv will once again eat the brain of the murder victim in order to take on her personality and find out who did it. However, it seems that Liv will get more than she bargained for, as the victim is incredibly reckless.

Elsewhere, Peyton (Aly Michalka) will discover some news that will surprise her, and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) will face a great complication.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with the dead body of the murder victim, who is described by a person who knew her as "messy, self-centered, dramatic," a definite "party all night" type. The shocked look on Liv's face says it all. She is going to have to consume this victim's brain and become her.

By the looks of it, the murder victim was perhaps electrocuted in the bathtub with a hair dryer. A bartender gives more information to Liv about the victim, whom he knew as "annoying" and "always flirting." And while all those adjectives may repel Liv, she has no choice but to eat her brains.

The clip shows shots of Liv drinking and partying, even going behind the DJ's booth and serving up some tunes herself. And while Clive knows that she is only acting that way because she ate the victim's brain, he reminds her that they are still working.

It remains to be seen why the victim was killed, but Liv has one hilarious theory. "I think she was killed for being awesome," Liv says as she gives Ravi an eyeroll.

