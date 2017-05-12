'iZombie' Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers: Liv Takes Action Against Blaine; EP Previews Liv and Peyton's Love Lives

The upcoming episode of "iZombie" season 3 will see Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) launching an investigation on whether Blaine (David Anders) stole the cure.

Facebook/cwizombie'iZombie' season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

Liv and Clive really have a handful of work on their hands, as the synopsis of the next episode, which is titled "Dirt Nap Time," states that they will also have a murder case on their hands. The victim is a charming preschool teacher, but it will also be revealed that he has had many sexual affairs with women despite having a girlfriend, Piper (Shenae Grimes). Liv and Clive will question Piper, who is extremely jealous. Elsewhere, Peyton (Aly Michalka) will find herself involved in an intriguing case.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Liv talking to Clive about Ravi's (Rahul Kohli) cure. She informs him that it is missing, and she suspects Blaine of the wrongdoing.

"If I find him, I will beat a confession out of him," Liv tells Ravi. "This is me controlling my anger."

However, it does not seem like Liv is in control at all, as the next scene sees her punching Blaine right in the face, knocking him to the ground.

"I'm pretty sure that's the anger controlling you," Ravi points out to her.

Blaine is definitely going back to his old self. This much was revealed by executive producer Rob Thomas when he spoke to TVLine. And while Liv and Clive's investigation about Blaine's involvement will begin in the next episode, Thomas says that it will only "get answered early in Season 4." This means fans will have some waiting to do.

Thomas also revealed that things will not be going smoothly for Liv and Peyton's respective romantic lives. Liv is still a zombie and Major (Robert Buckley) is now back to being human. And although they made a valiant attempt to make it work last time, they will not be in agreement this time around. As for Peyton, her relationship with Blaine went up in smoke, and she is not even close to forgiving Ravi for what he did to her.

"iZombie" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.