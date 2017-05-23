'iZombie' season 3 episode 9 spoilers: Liv meets newest Graves family member; Ravi makes unsettling discovery

Liv (Rose McIver) investigates a Dungeon Master's mysterious death in the upcoming episode of "iZombie" season 3.

Facebook/cwizombiePromotional image for "iZombie" season 3

Titled "Twenty Sided, Die," next week's episode will see Liv and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) look into a case involving a slain Dungeon Master. New pieces of evidence reveal that the victim was up to more than just playing games in his mother's basement. Ravi (Rahul Kohli) comes across some information that could be deadly, while Blaine's (David Anders) experiment takes an unexpected turn.

Additionally, Tuesday's episode will also see the Fillmore Graves hierarchy get crazier with the introduction of Chase (Jason Dohring). Executive producer Rob Thomas recently spoke with TV Insider to give some insight into the new character. "He is an enigmatic character, which is, of course, saying we can say nothing," Thomas hinted.

Even though fans have yet to see how Chase and Liv will react to each other, McIver said she had fun working with Dohring.

"He is so fantastic," the actress gushed. "He has a really specific character who is unlike anything we've seen. He's not just another tough guy—he's calculating and interesting. Liv doesn't quite know where to put him, initially. I think people will enjoy seeing [Jason] in such a different role."

Dohring is set to appear in five episodes of the series. He will be introduced in this week's episode, titled "Eat a Knievel," in which Liv takes on the role of a stunt man. The episode also features Liv and Justin (Tongayi Chirisa) having more quality time together.

Best known for his role in "Veronica Mars," Dohring has appeared on numerous TV shows throughout his acting career. His most recent small screen projects include "The Originals," "The Messengers," and "Play It Again, Dick." Dohring also played roles in notable films such as "Deep Impact," "Portrait of Love" and "Searching for Sonny."

The third season of "iZombie" airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.