'iZombie' Season 3 Spoilers: Liv Consumes Dominatrix's Brain in Episode 5

The fifth episode of "iZombie" season 3 is set to be more exciting and fun, with spoilers revealing that Liv (Rose McIver) will be consuming the brain of a dominatrix.

Facebook/cwizombie A promotional photo for The CW's TV series "iZombie."

Based on the synopsis released by the network, the upcoming May 2 episode of the popular series titled "Spanking the Zombie" will feature Liz eating the brains and taking on the traits of a dominatrix.

The official synopsis of "iZombie" season 3 episode 5 reads:

"When Liv consumes the brains of a dominatrix, her bossy and controlling personality makes everyone a little uncomfortable, especially Clive (Malcolm Goodwin). Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) have a heart-to-heart."

Based on the set photos posted on ComicBookMovie, not only will Liv adopt the personality of the dominatrix, she will also dress like her. In one of the stills, she is seen wearing an all-black ensemble, while another photo shows her wielding a whip. The episode is expected to be fun and exciting as it will show the viewers a whole other side to Liv.

The upcoming fifth episode of the season will also star Rahul Kohli and Robert Buckley. Tessa Blake directed the episode, which was written by Sara Saedi.

In the April 25 episode of "iZombie" season 3 titled "Wag the Tongue Slowly," Liv and Clive pursued new suspects for the murders of Wally (Mataeo Mingo) and his family. Major (Buckley) was also busy doing his best to rescue Natalie (Brooke Lyons). Peyton and Blaine, meanwhile, were seen growing closer.

The fourth episode of the season also showed Clive having a hard time tolerating Liv after becoming the office gossip when she consumed the brain of the murdered victim to get to the bottom of things. The episode was directed by Viet Nguyen and written by Kit Boss.

"iZombie" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.