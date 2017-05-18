'iZombie' Season 3 Spoilers: Liv's Daredevil Side Emerges

Liv Moore (Rose McIver) turns into a daredevil on the next episode of "iZombie" season 3.

Facebook/cwizombie"iZombie" season 3 episode 8 to see Major's life in danger

The synopsis of the upcoming episode 8, titled "Eat a Knievel," reveals that Liv will consume the brain of a deceased daredevil with her new boyfriend Justin (Tongayi Chirisa). This will give her a lot of courage to do things she has never tried before.

According to the synopsis, the daredevil's brain will also allow the new couple to share a deeper bond. This could further strengthen their new relationship.

Blaine (David Anders), on the other hand, will reportedly return to his old evil ways. His recent breakup with Peyton (Aly Michalka) will not help either. This means he will be more vicious and ruthless in the upcoming episode.

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Rob Thomas explains what happens to Blaine's behavior in the upcoming episodes of the series. "He is angry, and he is going back to his old ways, though things are not going to get better right away for Blaine." He adds, "Blaine still has some misery to come. But pretty soon, we're going to see the Blaine we all know and love: original bad guy Blaine."

Also, the synopsis reveals that new findings will put Major's (Robert Buckley) life in danger. In the previous episode, Major admitted to Justin that he already turned back to being alive, but kept it a secret from the rest of his friends, even to his ex-fiancée Liv. Yet the new discovery can uncover his secret, and make him vulnerable to the other zombies in Filmore Graves.

Thomas also shares that Major's secret will put him in a very difficult position with the residents of Filmore Graves. "He wants to keep working there, despite being a human, and he's going to see how long he can get away with it. And eventually, he may not get away with it. That's a fun storyline for the back half."

The episode is slated to air on The CW on Tuesday, May 23, at 9 p.m. EDT.