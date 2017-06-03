'iZombie' Season 3 Spoilers: Liv's Dead Ex Returns to Haunt Her

The upcoming episode of "iZombie" season 3 will see the return of a familiar face, but not in the way that most people expect.

Facebook/cwizombie'iZombie' season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW.

The synopsis for the new episode, which is aptly titled "Return of the Dead Guy," stated that Liv (Rose McIver) and Peyton (Aly Michalka) will take part in a wild goose chase that somehow involves one of Liv's deceased ex-boyfriends.

Meanwhile, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) will find out about the zombie truth hunters' plans and will be horrified. Major (Robert Buckley), on the other hand, will encounter a surprising friend with whom he will feel safe. However, this friend may not be entirely wanted.

A teaser trailer for the next episode has also been released. It opened with Liv bending over as Peyton stands behind her wearing cat ears and carrying a whip. "I've been a naughty girl," Liv says.

However, in the middle of their act, Drake (Greg Finley) suddenly appeared on the couch and enjoyed the entertainment, much to Liv's shock. "You're dead," Liv told Drake, who only seemed to appear to her. Peyton stood beside her friend, visibly confused by Liv's reaction.

Drake began popping up everywhere Liv was and followed her around. He even disturbed Liv and her new beau Justin (Tongayi Chirisa). But when she took a look at Drake's corpse, she was shocked for reasons yet unknown.

"You must be so freaked out," Liv told Peyton.

"Oh, watching my zombie roommate talk to a ghost?" Peyton replied. "That's just what I call a Tuesday."

Meanwhile, here is a brief recap of the previous episode, titled "Twenty-Sided, Die."

Liv and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) investigated the death of a Dungeons & Dragons gamemaster. However, Agent Bozzio (Jessica Harmon) was assigned to take over the case. Elsewhere, Ravi managed to calm the zombie hunters into postponing their plans and promised a vaccine was on the way.

"iZombie" season 3 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.