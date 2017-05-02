'iZombie' Season 3 Spoilers: Liz Takes On New Dominatrix Persona; Peyton and Blaine Explore Their Relationship

The upcoming episode of "iZombie" season 3 will feature Liv as her new dominatrix personality makes her colleagues uneasy. Titled "Spanking the Zombie," the episode will show how Liv assumes a new personality after eating the brain of a recent victim. Episode 5 will also follow Peyton and Blaine as they try to deal with their relationship.



Facebook/cwizombieA promotional photo of the The CW's TV series "iZombie."

"Liv consumes the brains of a dominatrix, and her bossy and controlling personality makes everyone a little uncomfortable, especially Clive. Meanwhile, Blaine and Peyton have a heart-to-heart talk," reads the official synopsis for the episode.

The upcoming episode will feature an investigation, where Liv will end up consuming the brain of a recent murder victim, a dominatrix. A promo video for the episode has also been released.

The first part of the promo clip shows Liv with a leather mask that is speculated to have belonged to the dominatrix. At first, she refuses to eat the brain of the deceased victim. However, Ravi convinces her to consume it while reassuring her that her new persona will not be noticed by those around her, including her colleagues.

Unfortunately for Major, Clive and Ravi, Liv will ingest the brain and her new persona will get on the nerves of her colleagues. The clip shows her in black clothes and carrying a whip, as if trying to threaten everyone she comes across. The video also shows her making disparaging remarks, making her colleagues feel rather awkward being around her.

As Liv takes on her new personality, Peyton and Blaine will dig deeper into their relationship. Elsewhere in the episode, the two characters will have a serious talk about how they feel for each other..

Directed by Tessa Blake and written by Sara Saedi, "Spanking the Zombie" is set to air on May 2 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW. It will be followed by episode 6 titled "Some Like it Hot Mess" on May 9.