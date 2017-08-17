'iZombie' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Detectives Will Partner With Zombies in Solving Cases

It's a brand-new world when "iZombie" season 4 premieres on The CW. Now that the existence of zombies has been established, some of them will be helping police detectives solve cases.

Facebook/CWiZombie It's a new Seattle in "iZombie" season 4 and the police will be working with the zombies.

This has been the kind of partnership that worked between Liv (Rose McIver) and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) for three years. McIver told Hidden Remote that the Seattle police department will adapt their system in "iZombie" season 4.

"[She's] pretty proud that she's pioneered this whole new way of solving crimes," McIver said. "[She'll finally be] understood and validated in what she does."

"iZombie" season 4 will drop all the pretenses and secrets now that everyone is in the know. It will be like a reboot for the show's episodic storylines. With zombies participating like regular people, however, it will be more like the old "iZombie" with some fresh and new elements.

For Liv, this marks a great beginning in New Seattle because her friends don't have to hide her real identity from other people anymore.

"It's much more of an ensemble now and she has a lot of support," McIver said.

One thing that will change in the fourth season will be Liv and Major's (Robert Buckley) relationship. There will be some tension between the exes because of Major's services for Fillmore Graves.

Fans hoping for a reconciliation might be disappointed because not only will Major and Liv have friction between them, Liv will also be meeting a potential new love interest.

Meanwhile, The CW president Mark Pedowitz confirmed that "iZombie" season 4 will be returning in the midseason, similar to its time schedule last season. It's not exactly a prime spot for television shows but Pedowitz assured fans that the series isn't anywhere from being pulled or canceled.

The network executive stated they have had no discussions about ending the series with the producers. Pedowitz reiterated that he has no intention to sit down and discuss the end of "iZombie" with show creator Rob Thomas for now.