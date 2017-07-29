'iZombie' Season 4 Cast News, Spoilers: Robert Knepper Upped to Series Regular

Facebook/CWiZombie 'iZombie' will return for a fourth season on The CW.

Fans will get to see more of Angus in the upcoming fourth season of "iZombie," as it has been revealed that Robert Knepper has been promoted to series regular status.

The news came from the executive producers and cast of "iZombie" when they appeared in a San Diego Comic-Con panel. They also teased a few plot details on the show's fourth season, which will explore new territory as humans have become aware of zombies.

"Angus is going to get out of the well, and he's going to be up to no good, and he's going to have some very hardcore pro-zombie people on his side," executive producer Rob Thomas shared (via TVLine).

However, the upcoming season will not have one major enemy for Liz to deal with.

"There's going to be a human terrorist organization that doesn't want any human-zombie fraternization," Thomas said. "This is not about one big bad this year. It's coming at our characters from all sides of the spectrum."

Thomas previously revealed that the discovery that zombies exist will pose some problems for the human world. Some citizens may leave Seattle because of this, while others may want to move to the city for the same reason. He also teased that having a limited supply of brains for zombies to eat will cause a black market for it to open.

Fans of the Liv (Rose McIver) and Major (Robert Buckley) pairing will be disappointed though to know that the two may not be on the same page in the new season. Liv has her own views about the situation, while Major's focus on zombies "provides him with a sense of purpose." For this reason, the two will face some conflict with each other.

But just because Liv and Major will not be together in season 4 does not mean that she will be without a romantic interest. Thomas also teased that a new man will capture Liv's attention.

"iZombie" season 4 will premiere in 2018.