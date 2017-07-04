'iZombie' Season 4 News: Why Zombie Cure Won't Be Found Anytime Soon

Facebook/CWiZombie “iZombie” will return for a fourth season on The CW.

It might be a long time before "iZombie" season 4 premieres, but that does not mean potential spoilers are not bound to come out. Alas, things are not looking great for Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti's (Rahul Kohli) current zombie cure.

In the finale of "iZombie" season 3, Dr. Ravi developed a potential vaccine for the zombie virus and ingested it. He then persuaded Olivia "Liv" Moore (Rose McIver) to scratch him to test its effectiveness.

While fans will be getting an answer to what the vaccine does in the premiere of "iZombie" season 4, it might not be the answer they want to hear. Despite Dr. Ravi's best efforts, the next season does not bode well for his current zombie cure.

"If there is ever a cure where things go well, it seems like the show will be over," showrunner Rob Thomas said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I don't think we could cure Liv Moore until we're ready to do our final episode," he added.

Fortunately, fans will not be without any hints about what's to come. "iZombie" season 4 will be unlike any season in the show's past, as zombies will be living side-by-side with humans, with each of them knowing that. There will also be places where zombies hang out freely and human–zombie relations will be an exceptionally sensitive thing.

"In some ways, some things will be familiar," Thomas said in a separate interview with Nerdist. "Seattle is going to be a very different place next year... Seattle is going to become a walled city, much like Berlin," he continued.

Despite that, life would have to go on. Liv and Police Detective Clive Babineaux (Malcolm Goodwin) will still be solving murders in Seattle, and the rest of the United States has to deliver brains, otherwise, the zombies will go hungry, and if they go hungry, the apocalypse will start.

"iZombie" will return for a fourth season on The CW.