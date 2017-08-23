'iZombie' Season 4 Plot, Cast News: Rahul Kohli Explains Why He's Not for Musical Episodes

Should "iZombie" do a musical episode in season 4? If it were up to Rahul Kohli to decide, he would rather that the show does not get into such a stunt at all.

Facebook/cwizombie "iZombie" actor Rahul Kohli isn't excited about a musical episode.

Speaking with Hidden Remote, Kohli, who plays Dr. Ravi Chakrabarti, was upfront in saying that he's not up for a musical episode. He explained that doesn't want "iZombie" to follow other shows that have gone the same route.

"Let's do something completely different," Kohli said. "When 'Buffy' did it, it was cool — that was fresh. It's been 20 years since, why join that?"

Kohli emphasized that musical episodes are no longer groundbreaking. If "iZombie" wants to become a cut above the rest, it could do an animated episode instead.

In January, David Anders, who plays Blaine DeBeers, told TV Guide that the cast wants to do a musical episode. It's no secret that the show's cast consists of musically-gifted actors.

Anders already sang on the show a few times, while lead star Rose McIver, who plays the zombie Liv, showed off her singing chops in an episode in season 2.

Aly Michalka, who plays Liv's best friend Peyton, started off her career as a singer with her sister, AJ Michalka. She has yet to sing on the show but she is eager about getting a chance to do a musical as well.

Kohli is not alone in his sentiments, though, as fellow actor Robert Buckley, who plays Major in the series, is also not up for an "iZombie" musical episode. He told TV Guide that they should stick with that the show is really about — zombies.

Meanwhile, the fourth season won't return to air until spring 2018 and it will open with Ravi's character's dilemma. Creator Rob Thomas told Entertainment Weekly that viewers will immediately see the results of what Ravi did when he made himself the guinea pig for testing his zombie vaccine.

The CW has not yet announced the official air date for "iZombie" season 4.