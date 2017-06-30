'iZombie' Season 4 Plot News, Air Date: Premiere Episode to Feature Celebrity Commercial, Reveal Ravi's Fate

"iZombie" season 3 recently concluded with a surprising twist, with the entire world finding out about the existence of the undead. And as executive producer Rob Thomas teased, season 4 will be about exploring a world where humans and zombies co-exist.

Thomas revealed a lot of information about what was ahead for fans, specifically when it comes to the premiere episode of season 4.

First of all, he told Entertainment Weekly that there was going to be a three-month time jump from the events of the season 3 finale. And in those three months, a lot of things would have already happened—including a celebrity commercial being filmed that tells American citizens to have their brain donor cards signed. Thomas has yet to cast a celebrity to play the minor role, though he does have someone in mind already: Laura Linney.

Apart from that, Thomas also revealed that Ravi's (Rahul Kohli) fate with be decided in the first episode back. It can be recalled that he was scratched by Liv (Rose McIver) in the season 3 finale, and whether he turned into a zombie will be revealed once season 4 rolls around. However, fans can rest assured that Ravi is alive and well.

The season 3 finale also saw Major (Robert Buckley) turning into a zombie, but that does not necessarily mean that he and Liv can be together again. The fan-favorite couple are on opposite ends of the political spectrum after all.

"They are on opposite sides of a political divide as this season moves forward, and there are going to be some political wedge issues that are forcing them apart over the course of the season," Thomas explained to EW.

Liv, of course, will have other things to worry about. While there are more zombies in Seattle now, she will still be a prominent figure. "One of the long arcs is she's going to make a name for herself, but I want to hold the details of how she's going to do that," Thomas told TVLine in an interview.

As for Blaine (David Anders), even though the world is significantly different now that zombies are out, he will have his sights set on making the most out of this change.

"He's going to profit from this new world. He is going to run the black market," Thomas previewed. "He's going to be doing very well."

A premiere date has yet to be announced for "iZombie" season 4.