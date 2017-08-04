'iZombie' Season 4 Premiere News, Spoilers: More Stories for Series Now That the Public Knows of Zombies

The showrunners and cast of "iZombie" are looking forward to telling more stories in season 4 now that the public knows that zombies exist. Meanwhile, the upcoming installment won't be the last run of "iZombie" just yet.

"iZombie" season 4 is expected to premiere in 2018 on The CW.

In the season 3 finale of "iZombie," the humans found out that zombies existed among them and Seattle was declared as the "zombie homeland." More humans were also turned into zombies, including most of the main characters of the show. However, Ravi (Rahul Kohli) — who was also turned into a zombie — may have found a cure, which served as the season 3 finale cliffhanger.

At the 2017 Comic-Con International in San Diego, showrunners Rob Thomas and Diane Ruggiero shared how they arrived at "Discovery Day."

"We started talking about that almost from day one of season 1. There would be an evolution and one day the secret would be too big to keep in house," Thomas explained.

He added that they always expected the reveal to happen around season 4, adding, "We thought it would open up the types of stories we would get to tell."

Meanwhile, Rose McIver is looking forward to the new season now that her character Liv doesn't have to hide from the public anymore.

"She now has a community around her now that understands her. It's much more of an ensemble now and she has a lot of support," the actress pointed out.

McIver also added that now that since Seattle has been declared "zombie homeland," there will be a lot more stories to explore in season 4.

Meanwhile, fans of the show should not be worried that "iZombie" will be hitting its last run in season 4.

The CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed at the recent Television Critics Association summer press tour that there hasn't been any discussion about "iZombie" going into its last season, TV Insider reported.

"If and when we get there with ['iZombie'], we'll sit down with Rob Thomas. At this moment in time, I'm not planning on having that series end," Pedowitz said.

