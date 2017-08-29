'iZombie' Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers: EP Teases New Dynamic for Show's Characters

The cat is finally out of the bag after the season 3 finale of "iZombie" revealed to the world that zombies exist. This is the show's biggest reset ever and fans will likely see a number of significant changes going into season 4.

Executive producer Diane Ruggiero has offered up a number of details regarding the show's upcoming refresh and the new dynamic for its characters. Now that it's no secret that zombies are real, life for Seattle's living and undead will forever change as the city blocks itself from the outside world.

According to Ruggiero, along with a brand-new wall surrounding the city, zombies no longer have to hide from the general populace. This will drastically change relationships between the characters and even the show as a whole.

"iZombie" season 4 will open three months after the events of last season's finale. After the big zombie revelation, the people who are left in Seattle are stuck living with its undead residents and are certainly not too happy with the prospect.

However, there are also people outside the wall who see zombification in a much better light. All in all, however, many people are going to react to the zombie revelation differently and the main characters will be in the middle of it all.

This is especially true for Liv (Rose McIver) who has been trying to hide her condition for three seasons. Now, she no longer needs to and that will certainly have an effect on her relationships with other characters.

Malcolm Goodwin has already teased what fans can expect from his character Clive's relationships with Liv and Dale (Jessica Harmon) next season. According to Goodwin, Clive will have some competition when the show returns due to the fact that "every detective in the police force now works with a zombie."

Nearly all of the characters will have to adjust in some way or another to their new reality. Season 4 is essentially a fresh start for the show with the characters once again dealing with a whole different dynamic than previous seasons.

"iZombie" is set return during the midseason on The CW.