'iZombie' Season 4 Release Date, Spoilers: Will Laura Linney Cameo? Who Will She Play?

Could "iZombie" enlist Oscar-winning actress Laura Linney for a cameo? Executive producer and show creator Rob Thomas wants her on board for season 4 and her role could be pretty special — if she agrees.

Thomas told Entertainment Weekly that he plans to open "iZombie" season 4 with a celebrity public service announcement (PSA). Since humans now know zombies exist among them, the government will have to enforce some regulations, including the process of brain donation.

Linney could cameo as the celebrity doing the PSA for brain donation.

"She is the perfect person to help ask America for brains," Thomas said, but getting her agree to the cameo, however, has not been confirmed.

Meanwhile, "iZombie" season 4 will open with a different Seattle. Now that zombies have become public knowledge, the government will need to put a wall around the state to protect the rest of America from the undead and it will not be an easy scenario to process.

"It's going to have that Berlin feeling," Thomas said.

Jason Dohring's Chase Graves will be back full-time for "iZombie" season 4, Thomas told TV Guide. But as the head of Fillmore Graves, Chase will be under a lot of pressure from both the humans and zombies.

As for Liv (Rose McIver) and Major (Robert Buckley), there will be a wedge between them this coming season and it will be wider compared to the last time they drifted apart. It will shut down the possibility of the exes getting back together. Major will also delve into the dark side, yet again, and his reasons will be personal.

As for the zombie cure, Thomas said he is the only person who knows where these are and when these will be used in the show. Confirming the existence of a cure, however, doesn't mean "iZombie" will be in its last season. Thomas is hopeful "iZombie" will go beyond season 4.

The CW confirmed "iZombie" season 4 in May but the network has not assigned a premiere date just yet. The show will likely return for midseason or early 2018 like last time.